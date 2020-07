Watch: PM Modi, IBM CEO talk Atmanirbhar campaign, investments in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with Arvind Krishna, the Chief Executive Officer of IBM, the tech giant.

The two discussed various issues such as data security, healthcare, and education.

PM Modi also listed the reasons which make India an attractive destination.

Krishna hailed the Ayushman Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat campaigns of the government.

In May, PM Modi had a similar interaction with philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.