Atlanta Mayor Rips Governor’s Face Mask Lawsuit
Video Credit: Huffington Post - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Atlanta Mayor Rips Governor’s Face Mask Lawsuit

Atlanta Mayor Rips Governor’s Face Mask Lawsuit

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) lashed out at Georgia Gov.

Brian Kemp (R) for trying to block her order requiring face masks.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Sues Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Over Face Mask Order

"Mayor Bottoms does not have the legal authority to modify, change or ignore Governor Kemp's...
NPR - Published Also reported by •NewsyNYTimes.com


Atlanta mayor slams ‘bizarre’ lawsuit by Georgia governor to block mask mandate

The mayor of Atlanta is calling Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s move to sue the city over its mask...
FOXNews.com - Published

Atlanta mayor: Trump broke city’s mask rule, ignored science

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



