'ICC took appropriate decision': Ex-IPL Chairman on T20 World Cup postponed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on July 20 announced the postponement of this year's Men's T20 World Cup in Australia due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the matter, former Chairman of IPL and Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said, "ICC has taken an appropriate decision by postponing the 2020 T20 World Cup.

We all are waiting for this decision and I think this is the right and correct decision taken by ICC.

In current situation it's very difficult to host this kind of tournament." The T20 World Cup was slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15 this year.

