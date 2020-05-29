'ICC took appropriate decision': Ex-IPL Chairman on T20 World Cup postponed

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
International Cricket Council Governing body of cricket
'No rush' for ICC to make decision on T20 World Cup, Richardson says
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Cricket Australia boss says Twenty20 World Cup schedule under 'very high risk'
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:47Published
ICC Men's T20 World Cup International cricket tournament
Men's 2020 T20 World Cup: ICC postpone tournament because of coronavirus pandemicThe men's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year, is postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News
T20 World Cup in 2020 'unrealistic', says Cricket Australia chairman
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44Published
Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise loss to Indian film industry: Rajeev Shukla
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24Published
Rajeev Shukla Indian politician
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources