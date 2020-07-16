Global  
 

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death count remains paused
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death count remains paused

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death count remains paused

The Government said there has been a total of 295,372 Covid-19 cases confirmed in the UK. The Department for Health and Social Care said on Friday it was "pausing" publication of daily death figures for the whole of the UK after Health Secretary Matt Hancock ordered a review into claims by researchers that there were "statistical flaws" in the way they are calculated.

