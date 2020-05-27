MorningLine: Stimulus Checks Or Tax Questions? P.3
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 15:14s - Published
1 day ago
MorningLine: Stimulus Checks Or Tax Questions? P.3
On today's MorningLine, we talk to tax expert, Dr. Friday, about taxes and stimulus checks...could we have more stimulus money coming our way?
Be sure to watch to learn more.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
MorningLine: Stimulus Checks Or Tax Questions? P.1 On today's MorningLine, we talk to tax expert, Dr. Friday, about taxes and stimulus checks...could we have more stimulus money coming our way? Be sure to watch to learn more. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 18:39 Published 1 day ago
MorningLine: Stimulus Checks Or Tax Questions? P.2 On today's MorningLine, we talk to tax expert, Dr. Friday, about taxes and stimulus checks...could we have more stimulus money coming our way? Be sure to watch to learn more. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 10:01 Published 1 day ago
MorningLine: The Rebound: Stimulus Check Questions? P.3 As we continue to rebound from the effects of COVID-19, so it's our economy. But, some of us are still struggling, and have not yet received your stimulus check. Tax expert, Dr. Friday, joins to take.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 19:01 Published on May 27, 2020