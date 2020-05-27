Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MorningLine: Stimulus Checks Or Tax Questions? P.3
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 15:14s - Published
MorningLine: Stimulus Checks Or Tax Questions? P.3

MorningLine: Stimulus Checks Or Tax Questions? P.3

On today's MorningLine, we talk to tax expert, Dr. Friday, about taxes and stimulus checks...could we have more stimulus money coming our way?

Be sure to watch to learn more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

MorningLine: Stimulus Checks Or Tax Questions? P.1 [Video]

MorningLine: Stimulus Checks Or Tax Questions? P.1

On today's MorningLine, we talk to tax expert, Dr. Friday, about taxes and stimulus checks...could we have more stimulus money coming our way? Be sure to watch to learn more.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 18:39Published
MorningLine: Stimulus Checks Or Tax Questions? P.2 [Video]

MorningLine: Stimulus Checks Or Tax Questions? P.2

On today's MorningLine, we talk to tax expert, Dr. Friday, about taxes and stimulus checks...could we have more stimulus money coming our way? Be sure to watch to learn more.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 10:01Published
MorningLine: The Rebound: Stimulus Check Questions? P.3 [Video]

MorningLine: The Rebound: Stimulus Check Questions? P.3

As we continue to rebound from the effects of COVID-19, so it's our economy. But, some of us are still struggling, and have not yet received your stimulus check. Tax expert, Dr. Friday, joins to take..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 19:01Published