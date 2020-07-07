Barcelona beaches packed despite COVID spike

Many are ignoring advice to stay home and to only go out for essential business after a new spike in COVID-19 in Barcelona.



Related videos from verified sources Troubled Waters: Decision to close Colorado streams, lakes causes controversy amid ongoing pandemic



Avoiding a nightmare spike in COVID-19 cases is exactly what cities like Golden, Lakewood and Westminster are trying to prevent by cutting off or delaying access to creeks and swim beaches. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:04 Published 1 week ago Florida Man Haunts Beaches Dressed As 'Grim Reaper' Says Governor Should Require Masks Statewide



The grim reaper is back and spreading his message once again. The Florida man who visits the state's reopened beaches dressed as death itself wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to require the public to wear masks.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago Broward County Mayors Discuss Rolling Back Reopenings



Broward County could be next to announce a rollback on reopenings amid a spike in coronavirus cases across South Florida. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:16 Published 2 weeks ago