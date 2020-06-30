Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Root England cricketer
Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:50Published
Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Ben Stokes English international cricketer
England v West Indies: Ben Stokes & Stuart Broad help hosts win second TestBen Stokes and Stuart Broad again provide the inspiration for England to complete a 113-run win over West Indies in the second Test.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Ben Stokes drops Alzarri Joseph as England miss early chanceEngland miss a golden opportunity early on day four as Ben Stokes drops a catch at second slip off the West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during the second Test at Old..
BBC News
Ben Stokes should be Jofra Archer's role model - Carlos BrathwaiteEngland pace bowler Jofra Archer should use team-mate Ben Stokes as a role model, says West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.
BBC News
West Indies Island region of the North Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean
Broad burst keeps England's hopes of final-day win aliveEngland's hopes of winning the second Test against West Indies are revived by an explosive spell from Stuart Broad at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News
Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
England v West Indies: Rain delays start of day three in second TestRain delays the start of day three in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford, with West Indies 32-1 in reply to England's 469.
BBC News
Old Trafford Football stadium in Manchester, England
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad takes three quickfire wickets to leave West Indies reelingStuart Broad takes 3-14 in a stunning nine-over spell to give England hope of forcing a result in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Dom Bess removes Alzarri Jospeh with his second ballDom Bess picks up England's first wicket of the day with only his second ball, as Alzarri Joseph is caught at short leg for 32 in the second Test against West..
BBC News
England v West Indies highlights: England on top after Sibley & Stokes fiftiesBattling half-centuries from Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes put England in a strong position on the first day of the second Test against West Indies at Old Trafford.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources