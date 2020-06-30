Global  
 

Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford

Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford

Captain Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes after his starring role as England beat the West Indies by 113 runs in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford.Stokes followed up his superb first-innings 176 by posting 78 not out on the final day to help the hosts to a lead of 311, then claimed two wickets as they bowled their opponents out for 198 and levelled the #raisethebat series at 1-1.

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies [Video]

Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies

England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly will not be involved.An average of 29.53 after 15 Tests, with no centuries, left the Kent batsman vulnerable and a confident knock of 76 from county team-mate Zak Crawley effectively sealed his fate during the four-wicket defeat at the Ageas Bowl.

Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket [Video]

Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket

England's Ben Stokes optimistic on the return of international cricket and says he will still look to regular skipper Joe Root for advice as they face the West Indies.

Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child [Video]

Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child

Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time in next week’s opening Test against the West Indies, taking over from regular skipper Joe Root as he takes time out for the birth of his second child.Root’s wife Carrie is due to give birth later this week and, with the strict protocols in place to ensure the series takes place in a ‘bio-secure’ environment, he will need to be isolated from the group for at least a week on his return from hospital.That means the rubberstamping of Stokes’ temporary promotion at the Ageas Bowl next week, having never before taken the reins in his professional career.

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes & Stuart Broad help hosts win second Test

 Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad again provide the inspiration for England to complete a 113-run win over West Indies in the second Test.
England v West Indies: Ben Stokes drops Alzarri Joseph as England miss early chance

 England miss a golden opportunity early on day four as Ben Stokes drops a catch at second slip off the West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during the second Test at Old..
Ben Stokes should be Jofra Archer's role model - Carlos Brathwaite

 England pace bowler Jofra Archer should use team-mate Ben Stokes as a role model, says West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.
Broad burst keeps England's hopes of final-day win alive

 England's hopes of winning the second Test against West Indies are revived by an explosive spell from Stuart Broad at Emirates Old Trafford.
Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols [Video]

Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols

Jofra Archer has escaped an additional ban after breaching England team protocols with an unauthorised trip home, landing an undisclosed fine and a written warning instead.Archer breached the England and Wales Cricket Board’s strict guidelines by taking a brief detour to his flat in Hove between first and second Tests against the West Indies, during which he met with an individual from outside the ‘bio-secure’ bubble.

England v West Indies: Rain delays start of day three in second Test

 Rain delays the start of day three in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford, with West Indies 32-1 in reply to England's 469.
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad takes three quickfire wickets to leave West Indies reeling

 Stuart Broad takes 3-14 in a stunning nine-over spell to give England hope of forcing a result in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford.
England v West Indies: Dom Bess removes Alzarri Jospeh with his second ball

 Dom Bess picks up England's first wicket of the day with only his second ball, as Alzarri Joseph is caught at short leg for 32 in the second Test against West..
England v West Indies highlights: England on top after Sibley & Stokes fifties

 Battling half-centuries from Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes put England in a strong position on the first day of the second Test against West Indies at Old Trafford.
