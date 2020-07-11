Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Watford

|
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Hosts secure Premier League safetyBrighton secure their Premier League status for another season after an uneventful goalless draw against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.
BBC News
Everton dent Sheffield United's European hopesSheffield United's hopes of playing European football next season are dealt a blow as they lose at home to Everton in the Premier League.
BBC News
BBC News
Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:57Published
Guardiola: Titles get forgotten, teams and teammates don't
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Janine Beckie: Man City star on quarantine & 'humbling' experienceManchester City's Janine Beckie speaks to BBC Sport after spending lockdown in a different continent and enduring a two-week quarantine.
BBC News
Real Madrid to 'disconnect' and rest ahead of City match, says Zidane
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:39Published
Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Pearson 'overwhelmed' by support messages after Watford sackingFormer Watford manager Nigel Pearson has thanked fans for their support since his sacking on Sunday.
BBC News
Watford set to sack Nigel Pearson with club just above relegation zoneWatford are set to sack manager Nigel Pearson with two games of the Premier League season remaining and the side three points from safety.
BBC News
