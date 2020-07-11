Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Watford

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Watford on July 21.

Watford are set to sack manager Nigel Pearson with two games of the Premier League season remaining and the side three points from safety.

Former Watford manager Nigel Pearson has thanked fans for their support since his sacking on Sunday.

Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season Watford will replace Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season, the PA news agency understands.The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi on Sunday.Watford are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Manchester City.

Real Madrid to 'disconnect' and rest ahead of City match, says Zidane Zinedine Zidane says he and his players will rest for a couple of days before turning their attentions to Manchester City in the Champions League after ending their La Liga campaign with a 2-2 draw at Leganes.

Manchester City's Janine Beckie speaks to BBC Sport after spending lockdown in a different continent and enduring a two-week quarantine.

Guardiola: Titles get forgotten, teams and teammates don't Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on the success of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa in the wake of City losing to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final.

Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations A clean-up operation is underway in Leeds city centre due to the mess created by Leeds United fans who celebrated the club winning the Championship and promotion to the Premier League.

Brighton secure their Premier League status for another season after an uneventful goalless draw against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

Sheffield United's hopes of playing European football next season are dealt a blow as they lose at home to Everton in the Premier League.

Brighton secure their Premier League status for another season after an uneventful goalless draw against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton host Manchester City on Saturday night, aiming to end their terrible run against Pep...

BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Premier...

Albion take on former Premier League champions Manchester City at the Amex this evening as Graham...