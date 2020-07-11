Global  
 

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Watford
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Watford on July 21.

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Hosts secure Premier League safety

 Brighton secure their Premier League status for another season after an uneventful goalless draw against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.
BBC News

Everton dent Sheffield United's European hopes

 Sheffield United's hopes of playing European football next season are dealt a blow as they lose at home to Everton in the Premier League.
BBC News

Brighton safe from relegation after draw with Newcastle

 Brighton secure their Premier League status for another season after an uneventful goalless draw against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.
BBC News
Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations [Video]

Leeds streets littered with garbage after promotion celebrations

A clean-up operation is underway in Leeds city centre due to the mess created by Leeds United fans who celebrated the club winning the Championship and promotion to the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Guardiola: Titles get forgotten, teams and teammates don't [Video]

Guardiola: Titles get forgotten, teams and teammates don't

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on the success of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa in the wake of City losing to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Janine Beckie: Man City star on quarantine & 'humbling' experience

 Manchester City's Janine Beckie speaks to BBC Sport after spending lockdown in a different continent and enduring a two-week quarantine.
BBC News
Real Madrid to 'disconnect' and rest ahead of City match, says Zidane [Video]

Real Madrid to 'disconnect' and rest ahead of City match, says Zidane

Zinedine Zidane says he and his players will rest for a couple of days before turning their attentions to Manchester City in the Champions League after ending their La Liga campaign with a 2-2 draw at Leganes.

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season [Video]

Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season

Watford will replace Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season, the PA news agency understands.The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical director Filippo Giraldi on Sunday.Watford are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Manchester City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Watford F.C. Watford F.C. Association football club in England

Pearson 'overwhelmed' by support messages after Watford sacking

 Former Watford manager Nigel Pearson has thanked fans for their support since his sacking on Sunday.
BBC News

Watford set to sack Nigel Pearson with club just above relegation zone

 Watford are set to sack manager Nigel Pearson with two games of the Premier League season remaining and the side three points from safety.
BBC News

Premier League Match Day 35 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

Albion take on former Premier League champions Manchester City at the Amex this evening as Graham...
Brighton and Hove News

Watford v Manchester City

BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Premier...
BBC Local News

Brighton vs Manchester City LIVE: Exclusive radio coverage of Saturday night Premier League clash at the Amex

Brighton host Manchester City on Saturday night, aiming to end their terrible run against Pep...
talkSPORT


Related videos from verified sources

Smith: Terry not looking to leave [Video]

Smith: Terry not looking to leave

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says his assistant John Terry is focused on keeping the club in the Premier League and is not looking to join another club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Pep: Incredible to have Bielsa in PL [Video]

Pep: Incredible to have Bielsa in PL

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says it is 'incredible' to have Marcelo Bielsa in the Premier League next season after Leeds' promotion from the Championship.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Mammoth cleanup at Leeds city centre following raucous football celebrations [Video]

Mammoth cleanup at Leeds city centre following raucous football celebrations

A huge clean-up operation is underway in Leeds today after football fans trashed the Millenium Square celebrating. The clip, filmed this morning (July 20), shows the town strewn with litter after a..

Credit: Newsflare