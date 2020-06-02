We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes

|
Joe Root England cricketer
Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford
Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies
Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket
Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child
West Indies cricket team Multi-national sports team
England v West Indies: Ben Stokes & Stuart Broad help hosts win second TestBen Stokes and Stuart Broad again provide the inspiration for England to complete a 113-run win over West Indies in the second Test.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad & Chris Woakes keep hosts' hopes aliveEngland's hopes of winning the second Test against West Indies are revived by an explosive spell from Stuart Broad at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad takes three quickfire wickets to leave West Indies reelingStuart Broad takes 3-14 in a stunning nine-over spell to give England hope of forcing a result in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford.
BBC News
England cricket team Sports team
Ben Stokes English international cricketer
England v West Indies: Ben Stokes drops Alzarri Joseph as England miss early chanceEngland miss a golden opportunity early on day four as Ben Stokes drops a catch at second slip off the West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during the second Test at Old..
BBC News
Phil Simmons West Indian cricketer
West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test
