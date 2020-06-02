Global  
 

We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
ATTENTION EDITORS: RESENDING WITH FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE WITH CRICKETERS JOE ROOT, BEN STOKES AND PHIL SIMMONS AFTER ENGLAND BEAT WEST INDIES IN SECOND TEST SHOWS:

Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford [Video]

Captain Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes after his starring role as England beat the West Indies by 113 runs in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford.Stokes followed up his superb first-innings 176 by posting 78 not out on the final day to help the hosts to a lead of 311, then claimed two wickets as they bowled their opponents out for 198 and levelled the #raisethebat series at 1-1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Joe Denly left out of England's second Test against West Indies [Video]

England have dropped batsman Joe Denly for the second Test against the West Indies.Captain Joe Root returns at Emirates Old Trafford following the arrival of his second child, while 34-year-old Denly will not be involved.An average of 29.53 after 15 Tests, with no centuries, left the Kent batsman vulnerable and a confident knock of 76 from county team-mate Zak Crawley effectively sealed his fate during the four-wicket defeat at the Ageas Bowl.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Stokes, Holder welcome return of international cricket [Video]

England's Ben Stokes optimistic on the return of international cricket and says he will still look to regular skipper Joe Root for advice as they face the West Indies.

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child [Video]

Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time in next week’s opening Test against the West Indies, taking over from regular skipper Joe Root as he takes time out for the birth of his second child.Root’s wife Carrie is due to give birth later this week and, with the strict protocols in place to ensure the series takes place in a ‘bio-secure’ environment, he will need to be isolated from the group for at least a week on his return from hospital.That means the rubberstamping of Stokes’ temporary promotion at the Ageas Bowl next week, having never before taken the reins in his professional career.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes & Stuart Broad help hosts win second Test

 Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad again provide the inspiration for England to complete a 113-run win over West Indies in the second Test.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Stuart Broad & Chris Woakes keep hosts' hopes alive

 England's hopes of winning the second Test against West Indies are revived by an explosive spell from Stuart Broad at Emirates Old Trafford.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Stuart Broad takes three quickfire wickets to leave West Indies reeling

 Stuart Broad takes 3-14 in a stunning nine-over spell to give England hope of forcing a result in the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford.
BBC News

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes drops Alzarri Joseph as England miss early chance

 England miss a golden opportunity early on day four as Ben Stokes drops a catch at second slip off the West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during the second Test at Old..
BBC News

West Indies remain quietly confident before final day of first Test [Video]

West Indies coach Phil Simmons says he remains confident that his side can keep their cool and push for victory in the final day of their first Test against England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

England v West Indies: Ben Stokes is Mr Incredible - Joe Root

Captain Joe Root says England are "in the presence of greatness" after Ben Stokes' match-winning...
BBC Sport - Published

Ben Stokes branded ‘Mr Incredible’ after guiding England to win over West Indies

England captain Joe Root says Ben Stokes’ team-mates are “in the presence of greatness” after...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Joe Root says 'we are in the presence of greatness' after Ben Stokes' latest England heroics

Stokes was instrumental in a win which squares the series before the final Test begins on Friday
Independent - Published


Ben Stokes eyes “positive” approach to England captaincy [Video]

Ben Stokes has vowed to captain England with the same attacking instincts that have made him one of the most exciting players in international cricket. Stokes is increasingly certain to earn a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child [Video]

Ben Stokes could be the man who leads England in the first Test of the summer, after newly announced dates for the West Indies tour confirmed a possible clash with the birth of Joe Root's second child...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO