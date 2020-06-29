Global  
 

Beyoncé Releases Trailer for ‘Black is King’ The singer’s new visual album “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.” Beyoncé executive produced the project with help from filmmaker Emmanuel Adjei, pop star Blitz Bazawule and visual artist Pierre Debusschere.

Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell and Naomi Campbell will all make appearances.

The visuals were shot over the course of a year in South Africa, west Africa, Belgium, Los Angeles, New York and London.

The film will be available for streaming on Disney+ on July 31.

