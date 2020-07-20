Global  
 

Keanu Reeves Writing Comic Books
(CNN) Actor, musician, film producer and, now, comic-book writer.

Is there anything Keanu Reeves can't do?

The Hollywood action man has teamed up with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt to produce a 12-issue comic-book series, "BRZRKR." "After wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge -- working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else," the synopsis reads.

In an interview with USA Today, Reeves revealed that at one point he harbored dreams of playing Wolverine and now he would "love to play Berzerker."

