Vigo County Schools reports two cases of COVID-19 connected to the corporation
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
We're following "breaking news" for you "right now".... "the vigo county school corporation"..

Is reporting "2"-cases of covid-19 "tied to its schools".

///// good afternoon to you.

I'm susan dinkel.

It's monday, july 20th.

////// we just learned about "these new cases" late this afternoon.

The first..

Is "a graduate" who took part in graduation "at terre haute south vigo high school" on saturday.

"the school corporation says"..

"the student" wore a mask, was outside, and was distanced from others.

"contact tracers" will help get ahold of people who may've been in close contact with the student.

///// "the 2nd case" is an employee "at terre town elementary school".

Staff members "at terre town" have been notified.

"contact tracers" have worked to identify and quarantine "close contacts".

"the school corporation says"..

It will continue to enforce "mitigation procedures" "the district"..

Will also notify "the community" when a case of covid-19 happens in the schools.




