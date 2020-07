Katie Couric Reunites Cast of 'The Parent Trap' In Honor of Film's Anniversary | THR News



Katie Couric on Monday reunited the cast of the 1998 remake of 'The Parent Trap' in honor of the film's 22nd anniversary. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:43 Published 33 minutes ago

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid And 'The Parent Trap' Cast Reunite For 22nd Anniversary



Moderated by Katie Couric, the stars of "The Parent Trap", including Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, and Elaine Hendrix, reunited for the first time to celebrate the film's 22nd anniversary. The cast also.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 06:03 Published 5 hours ago