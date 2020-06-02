Global  
 

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:09s
Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the country.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Joe Biden vows to abolish 'vile' Muslim travel ban on Day 1 if elected president

 Joe Biden promises to include Muslims in his administration as he blasts President Trump's treatment of religious and racial minorities.
USATODAY.com

DC mayor criticizes Trump on virus testing

 Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower chided the Trump administration over the federal government's commitment to coronavirus testing, saying, "we can't have our..
USATODAY.com

President Trump weighing expansion of federal officer deployments; Chicago may be next

 President Trump suggests broad expansion of federal officer deployments; Chicago may be next
USATODAY.com

Congress appears to be the target of a 'concerted foreign interference campaign,' top Dems say

 Top congressional Democrats said they are "gravely concerned" that Congress may be targeted in a 2020 foreign election interference scheme.
USATODAY.com

Biden snags support from Muslim American community

 Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, got support from Muslim Americans during an online summit Monday. (July 20)
 
USATODAY.com

Trump says he'll deploy fed agents to more cities

 Despite an increase in clashes between protesters and federal officers in Portland, President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to send more law enforcement..
USATODAY.com

'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump [Video]

'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the country.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

A Navy Veteran Had a Question for the Feds in Portland. They Beat Him in Response.

 The veteran said he wanted to ask the officers whether they felt their actions violated the Constitution. Video shows them tear-gassing him and smashing his hand..
NYTimes.com

