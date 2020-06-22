Liberty Island Among Outdoor Attractions To Reopen As NYC Enters Phase 4
New York City is officially in Phase 4, which means some outdoor attractions are back.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Governors Island Reopens To Public With Limited Capacity, Other Attractions Plan ReopeningsNew York City is moving forward on the road to recovery.
Mayor De Blasio Discusses Phase 2 ReopeningMayor de Blasio delivers his daily briefing as New York City enters Phase 2 reopening.
NYC Enters Phase 2 Of ReopeningPhase 2 means the return of restaurants with outdoor dining, in-store retail, hair salons, barbershops, playgrounds and more. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.