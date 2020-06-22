Global  
 

Liberty Island Among Outdoor Attractions To Reopen As NYC Enters Phase 4
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Liberty Island Among Outdoor Attractions To Reopen As NYC Enters Phase 4

Liberty Island Among Outdoor Attractions To Reopen As NYC Enters Phase 4

New York City is officially in Phase 4, which means some outdoor attractions are back.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

