Girl Uses Hockey Stick to Strike Protesters

Occurred on July 4, 2020 / Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Info from Licensor: "Following a peaceful protest, 4 assailants proceeded to exit their vehicle and attack two protesters that had separated from the march.

One of the assailants hit the female protester on the head causing her to bleed really badly and hit the male victim on the arm.

They later stole his phone and ran off(discarding and smashing it at a nearby location).

The police arrived on the scene and took down their information...the case is still being investigated and no arrests have been made yet."