Students, parents rally outside California school demanding return of classroom teaching and sports Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 03:45s - Published 6 minutes ago Students, parents rally outside California school demanding return of classroom teaching and sports “Back in school, back in sports” was the rallying cry of dozens of students and parents outside Foothill High School in Southern California over the weekend. 0

