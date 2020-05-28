Disney Updates Mask Protocol Requiring Guests To Stay Stationary When Eating, Drinking
Coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket in Florida, but Disney World remains open in Orlando with a new facial mask protocol.
Katie Johnston reports.
No Snacking and Strolling! Disney Closes Loophole That Let Guests Walk Around UnmaskedDisney officials have closed off a loophole that allowed guests to walk around its famous theme park without wearing face masks. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Disney World: No mask, no photosDisney World: No mask, no photos.
'I am not wearing a mask': Customer rips down Oklahoma City salon’s sign outlining mask protocolCustomer rips down metro salon's sign outlining mask protocol, claims it's infringing stylists' rights