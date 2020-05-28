Global  
 

Disney Updates Mask Protocol Requiring Guests To Stay Stationary When Eating, Drinking
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket in Florida, but Disney World remains open in Orlando with a new facial mask protocol.

Katie Johnston reports.

