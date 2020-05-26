Record high for Nasdaq; vaccine hopes fuel binge

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished slightly higher on Friday but the Dow closed with a loss as investors kept an eye on record new coronavirus cases in the U.S. Conway G. Gittens wraps up the trading action.
U.S stocks rose Wednesday and the Nasdaq hit a record closing high, supported by tech shares as early signs of an economic rebound offset concern about rising coronavirus cases across the country. Fred Katayama reports.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher Wednesday to kick off the third quarter as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns that another round of business lockdowns was likely. Fred Katayama reports.
Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on July 24, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 02:11Published