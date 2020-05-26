Record high for Nasdaq; vaccine hopes fuel binge 5 minutes ago Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:55s - Published Record high for Nasdaq; vaccine hopes fuel binge Stocks rallied on Monday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the pack as stay-at-home tech stocks and biotech companies working on COVID-19 vaccines powered ahead. Conway G. Gittens has the details. 0

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished slightly higher on Friday but the Dow closed with a loss as investors kept an eye on record new coronavirus cases in the U.S. Conway G. Gittens wraps up the trading action. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published on January 1, 1970 Tech shares drive Wall Street higher



U.S stocks rose Wednesday and the Nasdaq hit a record closing high, supported by tech shares as early signs of an economic rebound offset concern about rising coronavirus cases across the country. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970 S&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes



The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher Wednesday to kick off the third quarter as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns that another round of business lockdowns was likely. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24 Published on January 1, 1970 Economic hope, tech love lift Nasdaq to record



Tech stocks continued to outshine the broader market amid widespread hopes the worst is over for the economy. Conway G. Gittens has the numbers. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40 Published on January 1, 1970



Related news from verified sources U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher On Vaccine News, Nasdaq Hits New Record High Following the notable advance seen over the course of the previous session, stocks have seen further...

