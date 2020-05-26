Global  
 

Record high for Nasdaq; vaccine hopes fuel binge
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Record high for Nasdaq; vaccine hopes fuel binge

Record high for Nasdaq; vaccine hopes fuel binge

Stocks rallied on Monday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the pack as stay-at-home tech stocks and biotech companies working on COVID-19 vaccines powered ahead.

