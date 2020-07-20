Warner Bros. UK To Let Crews Report Coronavirus Safety Violations Anonymously

As studios grapple with the impact of coronavirus on the entertainment industry at large, Warner Bros.

Is reportedly planning to roll out an anonymous reporting system in the United Kingdom that would allow workers on production sets to flag violations of covid-19 safety protocols.

Deadspin cited Trehy as saying during the closed-door panel that Warner Bros.

Plans to take precautionary measures that go beyond agreed-upon protocols, including those from the British Film Commission.

In its guidance for onset production for TV and film production during covid-19—which is meant to supplement the most up-to-date government guidance—the British Film Commission recently set outside departmental- and need-based criteria for protecting all involving parties on set.