IBM Earnings Beat Sends Shares Soaring After Hours Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:21s - Published 3 minutes ago IBM Earnings Beat Sends Shares Soaring After Hours IBM beat on its earnings report Monday, and the tech giant's shares surged in after-hours trading on the strength of its cloud tech revenue under Arvind Krishna, who became CEO in April. 0

