amy mcgrath virus response

### senate candidate amy mcgrath criticized the national coronavirus response today on a campaign stop in richmond.

She particularly spoke out against the work of the man she's going up against...senate majority leader mitch mcconnell...saying there are still too many coronavirus cases and too little funding.

She praised the governor...though.

..endorsing the precautions he's taken.

Mcgrath:"we all need to come together.

This race isn't going to be won to defeat mitch mcconnell, it's not going to be amy mcgrath doing it.

It's going to be all of us.

It's going to be all of kentucky, democrats, independents and republicans coming together and saying we need better leaders."

Mcgrath says 40 percent of kentuckians have applied for unemployment in some way...a statistic she calls "a wake up call" for a change in leadership.