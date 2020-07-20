Global  
 

Nicki Minaj is Pregnant!
Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Nicki Minaj is Pregnant!
Nicki Minaj just announced that she's pregnant with her first child!
Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Kenneth Petty!

Nicki Minaj is pregnant and expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty. The 37-year-old rapper...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com•E! Online•Belfast Telegraph•Seattle Times•USATODAY.com•FOXNews.com•HipHopDX•Independent


BREAKING: Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy W/ Jaw-Dropping Baby Bump Reveal – “Preggers”

BREAKING: Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy W/ Jaw-Dropping Baby Bump Reveal – “Preggers” New York rap superstar Nicki Minaj is officially expecting. The hip-hop heavyweight went online to...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Nicki Minaj Announces She's Pregnant, Looks Pretty Far Along

Nicki Minaj's intent to become a mom has finally come to fruition, 'cause she's confirming what a lot...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times•USATODAY.com•E! Online•Independent



Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant [Video]

Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant

Congratulations!

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:17Published
Nicki Minaj Pregnant [Video]

Nicki Minaj Pregnant

(CNN) First came love, then came marriage and soon will come Nicki Minaj with a baby carriage. On Monday the rapper announced via her official social media accounts that she and husband Kenneth Petty..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Nicki Minaj Announces She's Pregnant on Social Media | Billboard News [Video]

Nicki Minaj Announces She's Pregnant on Social Media | Billboard News

Nicki Minaj posted pictures of her pregnant belly on Monday morning (July 20), using the simple hashtag "#Preggers."

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 00:55Published