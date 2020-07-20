Nicki Minaj just announced that she's pregnant with her first child!

Nicki Minaj's intent to become a mom has finally come to fruition, 'cause she's confirming what a lot...

New York rap superstar Nicki Minaj is officially expecting. The hip-hop heavyweight went online to...

Nicki Minaj is pregnant and expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty. The 37-year-old rapper...

Jay 🦋❗❗ RT @TatumW0RLD : Meek Mill and Drake seeing that Nicki Minaj got pregnant... https://t.co/EYoBsfT1f4 29 seconds ago

I been popped off RT @EthanMarema : Meek Mill on his way back home after NICKI MINAJ posted pregnant pictures of her with Kenneth Petty's child on instagram:… 19 seconds ago

Live Life Right Nicki Minaj Reveals She Is PREGNANT Expecting Her 1st Child With Kenneth Zoo Petty #nickiminaj #pregnancy #newbody … https://t.co/sTvOvrYUSh 12 seconds ago

tredo -|— RT @RealDreylo : If Nicki Minaj is pregnant then when was Trollz video with 6ix9ine shot? What?..how?...when?.... baby bump?? https://t.co/J… 7 seconds ago

$ RT @AccessMinaj : Nicki Minaj really gave us these serves while pregnant. https://t.co/YJ02i5cOEN 6 seconds ago