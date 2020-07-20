Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New baseball rules will change the Reds' game this year
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:17s - Published
New baseball rules will change the Reds' game this year

New baseball rules will change the Reds' game this year

If baseball seems timeless, it's for good reason: It's a game played without a clock.

But times are a-changing.

Several new rules will affect the game in 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tboothe78

tim boothe @TimWilliamsPBN They both suck!! For a team that never wanted to trade top prospects they don't have any now . But… https://t.co/JRJzeSpHYA 14 hours ago

FanDuel_Support

FD Customer Support @HollidayLock Per our rules, Action: As odds on baseball are dependent upon starting pitchers, settlement of action… https://t.co/oRwWdkcjWG 3 days ago

mikeinbc_

Mike is Asshoe #ShitholePortland @BlueJays Will you change baseball rules to match your pathetic Marxist agenda? All games should end in a tie. @MLB… https://t.co/IrZSlH6Qg1 4 days ago

matt1124

matt1124 @AGoldFan VPN. The simple fix because everyone knows baseball will never change those blackout rules. 4 days ago

Bitcoin500kCom

Jolly Old Saint Bit @betonline_ag Why change the rules? I don’t get it. In my opinion, BOL is the best offshore in the business (and it… https://t.co/aDXLetBdPt 4 days ago

Opouargru

oh my @IHSAA The IHSAA is horrible! 16 of the champions since 2000 in baseball will be private schools but they still don… https://t.co/7ZvwzF08Sr 5 days ago

DellabateGary

Gary Puppet @BrandonMONEYLa1 @JohnAnt38054864 @itsvegasdave At least 60% of Sportsbooks are now under this new rule change. His… https://t.co/zcwY1cQleD 5 days ago

JoAnnAprile

Jo Ann Capik Aprile RT @ital_american: Rules changes: First change is that both leagues will be using the Designated hitter. Second, and more controversial ch… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Doctor Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record [Video]

Doctor Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record

Doctor Anthony Fauci threw MLB's first pitch of the shortened 2020 season at Sunday's game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Yankees, Phillies Game Postponed Again; Marlins And Phillies Pause Their Seasons Over Coronavirus [Video]

Yankees, Phillies Game Postponed Again; Marlins And Phillies Pause Their Seasons Over Coronavirus

We are definitely in a fluid situation with the coronavirus. Major League Baseball said yesterday they weren’t thinking of putting the season on hold, but after more members of the Marlins tested..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published
Dr. Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record [Video]

Dr. Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record

Dr. Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record Dr. Anthony Fauci threw MLB's first pitch of the shortened 2020 season at Sunday's game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published