Warner Robins stabbing suspect in custody, victim recovering Video Credit: WMGT - Published 4 minutes ago Warner Robins stabbing suspect in custody, victim recovering Warner Robins police are investigating a fight that sent a man to the hospital with a stab wound. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Oval office. President trump says.... he will resume daily coronavirus briefings as early as tomorrow.. Warner robins police arrest a man who they say stabbed another man early sunday morning. Police arrested 46-year-old corey jenkins. He's charged with aggravated assault. According to police, jenkins and 50-year-old ryan ellis got into a fight around 2 a-m sunday in the watson boulevar/meadowdale drive area.





