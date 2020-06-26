Meghan Markle could be the 'most sought-after speaker in the world'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could be "the most sought-after speaker in the world", according to a PR expert.
Priyanka Chopra to join Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama at virtual summit on gender equalityActor Priyanka Chopra has been invited as guest speaker at virtual summit on gender equality. The 37-year-old actor took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the same. Priyanka will join Meghan Markle..
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan Archewell filmsThe Duke of Duchess of Sussex have applied to trademark Archewell for "television shows and motion picture films", as well as a host of other ventures.
Lady Colin Campbell: Meghan wanted to milk the royal system for all it was worth financiallyAccording to Lady Colin Campbell, money is the only thing on Meghan Markle's mind.