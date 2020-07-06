Chemical Hearts Movie Clip

Chemical Hearts Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love.

He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he's been hoping for just hasn't happened yet.

Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change.

When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer.

As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her - or at least the person he thinks she is.

US Release Date: August 21, 2020 Starring: Lili Reinhart, Sarah Jones, Austin Abrams Directed By: Richard Tanne