Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chemical Hearts Movie Clip
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Chemical Hearts Movie Clip

Chemical Hearts Movie Clip

Chemical Hearts Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love.

He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he's been hoping for just hasn't happened yet.

Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change.

When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer.

As he learns the heartbreaking secret that has changed her life, he finds himself falling in love with her - or at least the person he thinks she is.

US Release Date: August 21, 2020 Starring: Lili Reinhart, Sarah Jones, Austin Abrams Directed By: Richard Tanne

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lili Reinhart Shares First Look Teaser Clip at New Movie 'Chemical Hearts'

Lili Reinhart shared a new video from her upcoming film Chemical Hearts! The 23-year-old actress...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trolls World Tour movie clip - Visit Vibe City! [Video]

Trolls World Tour movie clip - Visit Vibe City!

Trolls World Tour movie clip - Visit Vibe City! If you love funk then Vibe City is the perfect place for you! Watch this funky film clip from Trolls World Tour! Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick),..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published
Trolls World Tour movie clip - Meet Tiny Diamond [Video]

Trolls World Tour movie clip - Meet Tiny Diamond

Trolls World Tour movie clip - Meet Tiny Diamond - Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) gives birth to Tiny Diamond (Kenan Thompson) in this scene from Trolls World Tour. Plot synopsis: Queen Poppy (Anna..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:40Published
Trolls World Tour movie - bonus clip - All Star Cast [Video]

Trolls World Tour movie - bonus clip - All Star Cast

Trolls World Tour movie - bonus clip - All Star Cast - e director and producers of Trolls World Tour talk about how Sam Rockwell fully embraced his character Hickory during his recording..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:32Published