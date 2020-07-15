Global  
 

Top 10 Video Game Characters Who Are Selfish Idiots
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 09:02s - Published
These video game characters make us want to throw our controllers across the room!

For this list, we're taking a look at the most self-absorbed jerks and dolts in some of our favorite games.

Our countdown includes Lazlow Jones “Grand Theft Auto V” (2013), Albert Wesker “Resident Evil” series (1996-), Shao Kahn “Mortal Kombat” series (1992-), Handsome Jack “Borderlands” series (2009-), Blue (aka “Gary”) “Pokemon” series (1996-) and more!




