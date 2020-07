Mask ordinance: some like it, some don't Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:02s - Published 3 minutes ago Mask ordinance: some like it, some don't A possible mask ordinance will require people to wear one in buildings in Green Bay. Some people are all for it, while others say it takes away their rights. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WITH SOME ...WHILE OTHERS THINKIT'S IMPORTANT TODO.N-B-C- 26'S ABIGAILHANTKE HEARD FROMPEOPLE IN THECOMMUNITY.....SHE'S IN THENEWSROOM WITHMORE.ABIGAIL?WEARING A MASK HASCAUSED A LOT OFDEBATE DURING THEPANDEMIC....SOME SAY IT'S YOURCHOICE AND YOURDECISION, AND WESHOULDN'T BE TOLDWHAT TO DO.When does it end?PROTESTORSOUTSIDE OF CITYHALL THISMORNING...CONCERNED WITH BEINGFORCED TO WEAR AMASK....WHAT THATCOULD LEAD TO..48 I just don't like therabbit hole, I think thegov should trust peopleto make their owndecisions.WHILE OTHERS IN THECOMMUNITY THINK ITSA REQUIREMENT,LONG OVERDUE...either wear a mask andlet things open up, ordon't wear a mask andbe okay with things beingclosed down longer,because until people getit together, and until ourcases go down, we're notopening things backup..THERE ARECURRENTLY MORETHAN 35- HUNDREDCONFIRMED CASES INBROWNCOUNTY...WE'VE ALSOHAD MORE THAN 38-THOUSAND NEGATIVETESTS.IN THE NEWSROOM,ABIGAIL HANTKE, NBC26FOR MORE ON HOWTHE CITY OF GREENBAY WOULD ENFOR