DieRy Movie

DieRy Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Instagram model Marie Clark is getting her masters in comparative religion and moving on from an abusive past with the help of her psychiatrist, Dr. Brighton.

It seems Marie's life is finally on the right trajectory until her diary is stolen and an obsessive fan begins sending her love letters informing Marie that they are killing anyone who they see as a danger to her.

As friends begin to feel like suspects, and bodies start piling up, terrifying as it is, Marie must confront the demons of her past in order to unmask the killer and reclaim her life.

Director: Jennifer Gelfer Writer: John Buffalo Mailer Stars: Claudia Maree Mailer, Ciaran Byrne, James Sutorius Genre: thriller