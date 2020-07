Were the actions of federal agents in Portland legal?



The Department of Homeland Security’s deployment of federal agents to Portland, Ore., has shown the broad legal authority an agency created to protect the United States from national security threats.. Credit: The New York Times Duration: 01:47 Published 2 days ago

Hundreds of federal agents coming to Kansas City as part of ‘Operation: LeGend,’ a violent crime crackdown



Two hundred twenty-five federal agents are on their way to Kansas City to help local police try to get violent criminals off the streets. Credit: WDAF Duration: 01:53 Published 5 days ago