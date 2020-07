Workers say they're going on strike for social justice

Workers Across the County Walk Off The Job In Call For Social, Employee Justice



The Strike For Black Lives protest is happening now in places like New York, Minnesota and Los Angeles, Kara Finnstrom reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:44 Published 5 hours ago

3D-Printed Steaks And Hypercars; Starbucks Joins Social Ad Boycott | Digital Trends Live 6.29.20



On Digital Trends Live today: Joining us on the show today is Giuseppe Scionti, the CEO and Founder of Novameat, a company working on 3D-printed plant-based steaks; Ronan Glon discusses the Czinger.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 3 weeks ago