James Bond ON HER MAJESTY'S SECRET SERVICE movie clip - Attack on Piz Gloria
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:32s - Published
James Bond ON HER MAJESTY'S SECRET SERVICE movie clip - Attack on Piz Gloria

James Bond ON HER MAJESTY'S SECRET SERVICE movie clip - Attack on Piz Gloria

Today's clip is the attack on Piz Gloria by Draco's men in ON HER MAJESTY'S SECRET SERVICE (1969).

Due to the altitude and high winds the helicopters couldn’t land so the stuntmen had to jump out of the choppers instead.

Stunt coordinator Richard Graydon said: “You didn’t know exactly how far you were going to sink into the snow.

And being fairly small I found myself up to my nose, so just the top of my hat was visible.”

Related videos from verified sources

James Bond MOONRAKER Movie Clip - Attack on Hugo Drax’s space station [Video]

James Bond MOONRAKER Movie Clip - Attack on Hugo Drax’s space station

James Bond MOONRAKER Movie Clip - Attack on Hugo Drax’s space station MOONRAKER had its Royal World Premiere today in 1979 at the Odeon, Leicester Square in London. Today’s clip is the attack on..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:22Published
James Bond FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE movie (1963) - clip - SPECTRE helicopter attack [Video]

James Bond FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE movie (1963) - clip - SPECTRE helicopter attack

James Bond FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE movie (1963) - clip - SPECTRE helicopter attack - Bond is attacked by a SPECTRE helicopter in FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE (1963). The scene was filmed in Lochgilphead in..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:12Published
THE SOUL COLLECTOR movie clip [Video]

THE SOUL COLLECTOR movie clip

THE SOUL COLLECTOR movie clip - Plot synopsis: In an attempt to start a new life with his young, fragmented family, bankrupt William Ziel returns to the farm he inherited from his estranged father...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:40Published