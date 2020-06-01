James Bond ON HER MAJESTY'S SECRET SERVICE movie clip - Attack on Piz Gloria

James Bond ON HER MAJESTY'S SECRET SERVICE movie clip - Attack on Piz Gloria Today’s clip is the attack on Piz Gloria by Draco’s men in ON HER MAJESTY'S SECRET SERVICE (1969).

Due to the altitude and high winds the helicopters couldn’t land so the stuntmen had to jump out of the choppers instead.

Stunt coordinator Richard Graydon said: “You didn’t know exactly how far you were going to sink into the snow.

And being fairly small I found myself up to my nose, so just the top of my hat was visible.”