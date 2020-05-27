Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Group will remove the bodies from the New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel months after collapse
Video Credit: WGNO - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Group will remove the bodies from the New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel months after collapse

Group will remove the bodies from the New Orleans Hard Rock Hotel months after collapse

They’ve rescued people from floods in Texas and searched through tornado rubble in Alabama.

Making their way through “every inch” of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans has been their biggest job yet — and it isn’t over.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bodies not yet out from partly collapsed New Orleans hotel

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ fire chief says it’s taking longer than expected to remove the...
Seattle Times - Published

10 Months After Partial Collapse, Bodies of Construction Workers Not Yet Recovered From New Orleans Hotel


TIME - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hard Rock Hotel: NOLA leaders say collapse building increasingly more dangerous [Video]

Hard Rock Hotel: NOLA leaders say collapse building increasingly more dangerous

New Orleans fire Superintendent Tim McConnell and New Orleans Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Collin Arnold held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the plans for..

Credit: WDSU     Duration: 01:24Published
Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans to continue demolition months after deadly collapse [Video]

Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans to continue demolition months after deadly collapse

More than seven months have passed since The Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans collapsed, killing three and injuring several people.

Credit: WGNO     Duration: 01:24Published