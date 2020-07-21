Global  
 

Horseback riding dog does it all

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:16s - Published
This dog in Shipdham, England does it all in this cool TikTok video from June 18.

First, he is sitting next to a glass door waiting to get in.

Next, he is riding a pink, plastic, toy horse.

After that, he has chips in his mouth, followed by riding on the back of a horse.

Next, he has a rose and then a hot dog in his mouth.

He then is riding in the passenger seat of a car, followed by laying on his back and then is wearing a watermelon as a helmet on his head.

