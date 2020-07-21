Horseback riding dog does it all
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Horseback riding dog does it all
This dog in Shipdham, England does it all in this cool TikTok video from June 18.
First, he is sitting next to a glass door waiting to get in.
Next, he is riding a pink, plastic, toy horse.
After that, he has chips in his mouth, followed by riding on the back of a horse.
Next, he has a rose and then a hot dog in his mouth.
He then is riding in the passenger seat of a car, followed by laying on his back and then is wearing a watermelon as a helmet on his head.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Advertisement