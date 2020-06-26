Global  
 

3 People Suffer Minor Injuries In Calaveras County Helicopter Emergency Landing
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:03s
3 People Suffer Minor Injuries In Calaveras County Helicopter Emergency Landing

3 People Suffer Minor Injuries In Calaveras County Helicopter Emergency Landing

Authorities say a helicopter made an emergency landing near San Andreas and caught fire, but everyone escaped with just minor injuries.

