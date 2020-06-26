3 People Suffer Minor Injuries In Calaveras County Helicopter Emergency Landing

Authorities say a helicopter made an emergency landing near San Andreas and caught fire, but everyone escaped with just minor injuries.



Related videos from verified sources Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Berks County Road, Saving Lives Of 3 People



Trang Do reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:12 Published 1 week ago Anne Arundel County firefighter injured in Annapolis apartment fire



None of the people living in the apartments affected by the fire were hurt, but at least one Anne Arundel County firefighter suffered minor injuries when some debris collapsed from the ceiling. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:04 Published on June 26, 2020