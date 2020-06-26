3 People Suffer Minor Injuries In Calaveras County Helicopter Emergency Landing
Authorities say a helicopter made an emergency landing near San Andreas and caught fire, but everyone escaped with just minor injuries.
Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Berks County Road, Saving Lives Of 3 PeopleTrang Do reports.
Anne Arundel County firefighter injured in Annapolis apartment fireNone of the people living in the apartments affected by the fire were hurt, but at least one Anne Arundel County firefighter suffered minor injuries when some debris collapsed from the ceiling.