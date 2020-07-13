Florida teachers sue DeSantis as virus surges

|
Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the sixth day in a row on Monday, making the state one of the country's leading virus hotspots as the pandemic rages across the United States.
During a news briefing at an Orlando blood bank, Governor Ron DeSantis was heckled by protesters over his response to the crisis.
DESANTIS: "... because if you had been..." HECKLER: "Shame on you Ron DeSantis!" DESANTIS: "If you had been infected, then you..." HECKLER: "You're lying to the public!" Despite the rise in cases, DeSantis said over the weekend that positivity rates and COVID-19-related emergency room visits have been trending lower in recent weeks.
The Republican governor is also under fire from the state's teachers' union, which sued DeSantis and other officials on Monday, seeking to halt the resumption of classes at school, claiming it would jeopardize the health of staff and students.
With school due to resume in August or September, many teachers across the country are offering only remote learning or limited in-class instruction.
Florida is allowing local school districts to establish their own rules on reopening.
Meanwhile, some in Florida were still hitting the beaches, including here in Miami Beach, though streets appeared relatively empty on Monday.
On Saturday, Miami Beach was forced to issue a mandatory curfew in response to soaring cases.
