Protein Used To Treat MS, Asthma Shows Promise In Treating COVID-19

Interferon beta is a naturally occurring protein involved in the body's immune response.

Originally developed to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, it's also been used to treat multiple sclerosis for years.

Now, preliminary findings of a Phase 1 clinical trial from the UK claims interferon beta can help patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

According to UPI, UK manufacturer Synairgen says interferon beta reduces the risk for serious illness and the need for ventilator support in such patients.

The company's version of the drug, called SNG001, is delivered directly to the lungs with a nebulizer.

The trial's results have not been published in a medical or scientific journal and have not undergone the peer-review process.