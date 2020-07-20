White House, GOP Leaders Discuss New Coronavirus Relief Aid Package
At the White House Monday, President Trump discussed a new oronavirus relief package with Republican congressional leaders.
Natalie Brand reports.
(7-20-20)
Republicans to push for $1 trillion aid package[NFA] President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans on Monday said they were working on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill focused on businesses, schools and healthcare, while Democrats vowed..
Congress To Debate Next COVID-19 Relief PackageCBS4's Natalie Brand reports from D.C.
Atlanta Mayor Rips Governor’s Face Mask LawsuitMayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) lashed out at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for trying to block her order requiring face masks.