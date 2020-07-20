Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House, GOP Leaders Discuss New Coronavirus Relief Aid Package
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:39s - Published
White House, GOP Leaders Discuss New Coronavirus Relief Aid Package

White House, GOP Leaders Discuss New Coronavirus Relief Aid Package

At the White House Monday, President Trump discussed a new oronavirus relief package with Republican congressional leaders.

Natalie Brand reports.

(7-20-20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump meets with GOP leadership on new coronavirus relief package

President Trump and Republican congressional leaders met Monday to discuss details on the next...
CBS News - Published

GOP leaders head to White House as virus crisis deepens

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republicans in Congress are expected to meet Monday with President Donald...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Republicans to push for $1 trillion aid package [Video]

Republicans to push for $1 trillion aid package

[NFA] President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans on Monday said they were working on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill focused on businesses, schools and healthcare, while Democrats vowed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:31Published
Congress To Debate Next COVID-19 Relief Package [Video]

Congress To Debate Next COVID-19 Relief Package

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from D.C.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:44Published
Atlanta Mayor Rips Governor’s Face Mask Lawsuit [Video]

Atlanta Mayor Rips Governor’s Face Mask Lawsuit

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) lashed out at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) for trying to block her order requiring face masks.

Credit: Huffington Post     Duration: 01:47Published