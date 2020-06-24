Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CommUNITY Conversation: Redonia Thomas on "good trouble"
Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 11:49s - Published
CommUNITY Conversation: Redonia Thomas on 'good trouble'
Pastor Redonia Thomas of Bethlehem and Laurel Creek United Methodist Churches
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EnoughLight

Laura Martin RT @wyffnews4: CommUNITY Conversation: Pastor Redonia Thomas's challenge to open our eyes, hearts https://t.co/ha2syndItS 1 hour ago

wyffnews4

WYFF News 4 CommUNITY Conversation: Pastor Redonia Thomas's challenge to open our eyes, hearts https://t.co/ha2syndItS 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson [Video]

The fight for civil rights and freedom | John Lewis and Bryan Stevenson

Civil rights leader and longtime US congressman John Lewis spent his life fighting for freedom and justice for everyone. In this illuminating conversation with lawyer and activist Bryan Stevenson,..

Credit: TED     Duration: 23:46Published
With Gun Violence Rampant, NYPD Appoints Chief Of Community Affairs To Help Mend Relationship With Public [Video]

With Gun Violence Rampant, NYPD Appoints Chief Of Community Affairs To Help Mend Relationship With Public

The NYPD has tapped a new leader to help repair its tense relationship with the community. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:30Published
Thomas wants to keep HIV conversation going [Video]

Thomas wants to keep HIV conversation going

Former Wales rugby player Gareth Thomas is hoping his new HIV campaign will help start up a new conversation to improve public understanding of the virus and break the stigma around it.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:38Published