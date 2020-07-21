Shooter Abhishek Verma sets up makeshift shooting range at his home in Chandigarh

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chandigarh Union territory and capital city of Punjab and Haryana states in northern India
Fashion designers go online in Chandigarh
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:31Published
12-yr-old Chandigarh girl becomes youngest to perform 'Bhangra' on skates
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16Published
Major dip in demand of Chinese 'rakhis' at Chandigarh markets
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48Published
Olympic Games Major international sport event
Amy Tinkler criticises British Gymnastics for time taken to investigate complaintOlympic medallist Amy Tinkler criticises British Gymnastics for the time it has taken to investigate her formal complaint.
BBC News
The Olympics didn't inspire a nation to get fit – and neither will Boris Johnson's encounter with coronavirusAs the PM pledges to get Britain fit and healthy, pause to note that his government is also subsidising trips to McDonalds at £10 a time
Independent
Tinkler critical of British Gymnastics over time taken to investigate complaintOlympic medallist Amy Tinkler criticises British Gymnastics for the time it has taken to investigate her formal complaint.
BBC News
NBC resets focus for Tokyo while also looking to BeijingWhen Molly Solomon took over as executive producer and president of NBC's Olympics production unit last November, she expected to be in Tokyo right now with the..
WorldNews
President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to former Olympic track star Jim Ryun, who talks about dishonoring flagJim Ryun was ranked greatest HS athlete of all time by ESPN. He was on cover of Sports Illustrated seven times before 25 and has Olympic silver medal.
USATODAY.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this