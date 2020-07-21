Global  
 

Shooter Abhishek Verma sets up makeshift shooting range at his home in Chandigarh
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Two times gold medalist in 10M pistol Shooting World Cup, Abhishek Verma came up with unique idea for practice and opened small shooting range in his home at Chandigarh.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, all the tournaments across the world has been cancelled so, Abhishek took the advantage of the time to amp up his game.

After Unlock 1.0, he managed to make a temporary shooting range in his home.

Abhishek Verma said, "Practice for the Olympics cannot stop.

Quality of this setup is not great but I am doing my best."

