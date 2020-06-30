Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White St. Louis couple faces felony charges for displaying guns during a protest
Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 00:36s - Published
White St. Louis couple faces felony charges for displaying guns during a protest

White St. Louis couple faces felony charges for displaying guns during a protest

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the armed couple seen in viral photos taken during St.

Louis protests, are facing felony charges for unlawful use of a weapon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Parson: Trump ‘focused’ on situation with St. Louis couple

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said President Donald Trump is focused on and...
Seattle Times - Published

St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ top prosecutor told The Associated Press on Monday that she is...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldIndependentNYTimes.com


Hawley seeks civil rights probe in case of St. Louis couple

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley on Thursday urged Attorney General William Barr to...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gunslinging Couple Face Charges For Aiming At Protesters [Video]

Gunslinging Couple Face Charges For Aiming At Protesters

A Missouri couple made headlines when they were seen in a viral video brandishing guns at protesters outside their mansion. Now, CNN reports the Patricia and Mark McCloskey have been charged with the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Missouri Gov. responds to president’s possible involvement in case of armed homeowners at protest [Video]

Missouri Gov. responds to president’s possible involvement in case of armed homeowners at protest

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is weighing in on a St. Louis couple who made national headlines for standing outside their home with guns during a protest.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:21Published
National: Couple pulls guns on protesters [Video]

National: Couple pulls guns on protesters

A couple pulled guns on protesters in St. Louis, Missouri.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:52Published