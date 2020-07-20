Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Workers Walk Off The Job Monday In Strike For Black Lives
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Workers Walk Off The Job Monday In Strike For Black Lives

Workers Walk Off The Job Monday In Strike For Black Lives

Several groups and workers unions – including the Service Employees International Union, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, American Federation of Teachers, United Farm Workers, the Fight for $15, and the Movement for Black Lives – are part of the nationwide strike.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Whatever it takes': Thousands of workers could join Strike for Black Lives, walking off jobs Monday to protest racial inequality

Organizers of a national workers walkout called Strike for Black Lives say tens of thousands could...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


'Strike for Black Lives,' Walmart, Sam's Club will start requiring masks: 5 things to know Monday

A 'Strike for Black Lives' will bring together workers calling for end to systemic racism, Walmart...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CIvil Rights Leaders: Black Lives Matter Movement Needs Tighter Focus [Video]

CIvil Rights Leaders: Black Lives Matter Movement Needs Tighter Focus

Some veteran civil rights leaders fear the Black Lives Matter movement lacks focus and, at times, has undermined its own message. Devin Fehely reports. (7-20-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:15Published
Workers say they're going on strike for social justice [Video]

Workers say they're going on strike for social justice

Workers say they're going on strike for social justice

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:42Published
Girl Uses Hockey Stick to Strike Protesters [Video]

Girl Uses Hockey Stick to Strike Protesters

Occurred on July 4, 2020 / Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada Info from Licensor: "Following a peaceful protest, 4 assailants proceeded to exit their vehicle and attack two protesters that had separated from..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:12Published