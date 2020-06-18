Rep. Maxine Waters Pulls Over After Witnessing LASD Deputies Stop Black Man
Rep.
Maxine Waters was driving around her Los Angeles district last Friday when she saw deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department pull over a Black driver during a burglary investigation.
