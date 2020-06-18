Global  
 

Rep. Maxine Waters Pulls Over After Witnessing LASD Deputies Stop Black Man
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Rep.

Maxine Waters was driving around her Los Angeles district last Friday when she saw deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department pull over a Black driver during a burglary investigation.

