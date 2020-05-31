Global  
 

SpaceX launches satellite, breaks turnaround time
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published
SpaceX launches satellite, breaks turnaround time

SpaceX launches satellite, breaks turnaround time

SpaceX launched South Korean communications satellite ANASIS-II aboard the Falcon 9 booster that lifted astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on their mission to the International Space Station.

SpaceX SpaceX American private aerospace company

SpaceX's historic 1st crewed mission set to end on Aug. 2

 NASA is targeting an Aug. 2 ocean splashdown for SpaceX's Demo-2 test flight, which sent NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space..
WorldNews
Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX [Video]

Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX

Kevin Mazur/VF14/Contributor/Getty Images Elon Musk on Saturday denied that the late convicted sex offender and multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was given a tour of a SpaceX facility. A photo showed Musk with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged co-conspirator who was arrested on Thursday, raising questions about his relationship to Musk. In a statement to Vanity Fair last year, Musk distanced himself from Epstein, who he said was "obviously a creep.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded the International Space Station [Video]

US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded the International Space Station

At 10:16 am EST on May 31st, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully performed a problem-free docking at the International Space Station (ISS).

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
NASA astronauts describe 'smooth' docking after SpaceX launch [Video]

NASA astronauts describe 'smooth' docking after SpaceX launch

"We didn't feel the docking. It was just so smooth...in Shuttle, you felt a little bit of a jolt," NASA astronaut Doug Hurley said on Monday after arriving at the International Space Station in SpaceX's Crew Dragon Capsule with colleague Bob Behnken on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Older children spread coronavirus as much as adults: Study

 In the heated debate over reopening schools, one burning question has been whether and how efficiently children can spread the virus to others. A large new study..
WorldNews
Samsung launches range of SSDs in India [Video]

Samsung launches range of SSDs in India

South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched a new range of storage devices such as Portable SSD T7 and the internal 870 QVO SSD. The 870 QVO SSD comes with a capacity of up to 8TB and is priced at Rs 9,999 for 1TB, Rs 19,999 for 2TB, Rs 39,999 for 4TB and Rs 74,999, for 8TB. The Portable SSD T7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 500GB, Rs 17,999 for 1TB, and Rs 29,999 for 2TB respectively. "The Portable SSD T7 will match our consumers' fast paced lifestyle with its quick transfer speeds supported by NVMe technology and compact metal body design," said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India in an official statement. "The latest internal 870 QVO SSD will allow consumers to enjoy the performance benefits of an SSD at HDD-like capacities," he added. The internal SSD 870 QVO will be available across retail channels, online and offline from July 20.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Coal plant taints South Korea's green pledge [Video]

Coal plant taints South Korea's green pledge

Before the first coal plant was built in the Indonesian coastal village of Suralaya, 59-year-old fisherman Ramidin would paddle just off the beach to catch fish. Now, a South Korean company is extending the plant and the village is at a crossroads. Libby Hogan has more:

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:40Published

International Space Station International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit

Ex-astronaut Kathy Sullivan dives to deepest known point on Earth [Video]

Ex-astronaut Kathy Sullivan dives to deepest known point on Earth

Kathy Sullivan, the first American woman to walk in space, dived into the Challenger Deep last Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me    Duration: 00:53Published

Bob Behnken Bob Behnken US Air Force officer, NASA astronaut and former Chief of the Astronaut Office

“Like Apollo 13” Nasa's Crew Dragon reflect on returning to the International Space Station [Video]

“Like Apollo 13” Nasa's Crew Dragon reflect on returning to the International Space Station

Credit: Nasa History was made on Saturday, as Nasa launched two astronauts from US soil into space for the first time in nine years, while SpaceX became the first private company to send humans into orbit. On day one at the International space station, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken gave a press conference with Chris Cassidy, who opened the hatch of the ISS allowing fresh arrivals onboard.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published
NASA crew climb aboard ISS, after a 'slick' space flight [Video]

NASA crew climb aboard ISS, after a 'slick' space flight

Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on Sunday, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Doug Hurley Doug Hurley American astronaut


