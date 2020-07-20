Global  
 

T.I. On Kanye West's Harriet Tubman Rant- 'Cuzz U BUGGIN!!'
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:46s - Published
T.I. On Kanye West's Harriet Tubman Rant- 'Cuzz U BUGGIN!!'

T.I. On Kanye West's Harriet Tubman Rant- 'Cuzz U BUGGIN!!'

T.I. On Kanye West's Harriet Tubman Rant: 'Cuzz U BUGGIN!!'

Ye said, "Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other...
HipHopDX - Published


standardolashow

Soetan Raphael RT @PopCraveMusic: Kanye West at his campaign rally in South Carolina: “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them… 3 seconds ago

ascvhy

danny9 RT @Reuters: Rapper Kanye West touches on economic inequality and Harriet Tubman in rambling speech during his campaign rally in South Caro… 7 seconds ago

DIORBlTCH

sky RT @freeblackgirl: Kanye West is unwell. This is the saddest mess I’ve seen in a long time, and we’re all engaging in the spectacle. I hope… 8 seconds ago

trivialtony

Tony Pizza How many wanted him underground after hearing THIS? https://t.co/ymmQqMXrRB 22 seconds ago

SimasRealEstate

Roger Simas 🍁🇵🇹 Kanye West's political platform Harriet Tubman bad Bill Cosby good Kanye's crazier than Trump 30 seconds ago

lminajjjj

layla |READ PINNED TWT MISSING PERSON| Y’all sympathize Kanye west. He refuses to get help and recognize his issues. After that Harriet Tubman***he pul… https://t.co/jhhf24W0ed 35 seconds ago

nityfosho

Infinity✨ RT @bujidjagop: What is Kanye West doing?? How dare he slander Harriet Tubman’s name like that saying she didn’t free slaves! This is unacc… 35 seconds ago

highIylogical

𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐌𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑. • 𝐁𝐋𝐌. || one of you dumb niggas really logged on just to say kanye west has,, a point ?? no tf he doesn't. he said harrie… https://t.co/VfkxhLwb1s 44 seconds ago


Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally [Video]

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally

Kanye West Breaks Down at Bizarre First Campaign Rally Kanye West held the first campaign event for his 2020 presidential run on Sunday in Charleston, South Carolina. During the rally, West made a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published
Kanye West Makes False Harriet Tubman Claims [Video]

Kanye West Makes False Harriet Tubman Claims

Rapper Kanye West ranted about the Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman, claiming she never actually freed slaves.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:54Published
Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event [Video]

Kayne Hosts First Campaign Event

Kanye West is running for President. West hosted his first campaign event since declaring himself a presidential candidate. Business Insider reports that at the rally West touched on a number of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:58Published