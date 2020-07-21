Doctor Explains How Gloves are Harmful in Battle Against Covid-19

This doctor noticed people wearing hand gloves to avoid the virus and decided to create awareness on why it was harmful.

He explained that the germs got accumulated on the surface of it from people's trips to wherever they went wearing it and, they might as well end up touching their faces with it.

He also discussed that while removing the used glove, the chances of the germs spreading intensifies.

He concluded his message with a helpful tip to wash hands regularly instead of wearing gloves to stay safe.