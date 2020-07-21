WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

Then a slight chance ofshowers after 2am.

Mostlycloudy, with a low around 74.West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Chanceof precipitation is 30%.Tuesday A slight chance ofshowers before 11am, then achance of showers andthunderstorms between 11am and2pm, then showers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm after2pm.

Mostly sunny, with a highnear 94.

North wind around 5mph becoming light andvariable in the afternoon.Chance of precipitation is60%.

Tuesday Night Showerslikely and possibly athunderstorm before 8pm, thena chance of showers andthunderstorms after 8pm.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 75.

Southeast windaround 5 mph becoming calmafter midnight.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

Newrainfall amounts of less thana tenth of an inch, excepthigher amounts possible inthunderstorms. Wednesday Achance of showers andthunderstorms, then showerslikely and possibly athunderstorm after 2pm.

Partlysunny, with a high near 93.Calm wind becoming southaround 5 mph in the afternoon.Chance of precipitation is60%.

Wednesday Night Showerslikely and possibly athunderstorm before 8pm, thena chance of showers andthunderstorms between 8pm and2am, then a chance of showersafter 2am.

Mostly cloudy, witha low around 75.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

ThursdayA chance of showers, withthunderstorms also possibleafter 8am.

Partly sunny, witha high near 91.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

ThursdayNight Mostly cloudy, with alow around 72.

Friday A chanceof showers and thunderstorms.Mostly sunny, with a high near88.

Chance of precipitation is30%.

Friday Night Partlycloudy, with a low around 70.Saturday Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 89.

Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a lowaround 71.

Sunday Mostlysunny, with a high near 92.Sunday Night Partly cloudy,with a low around 73.

Monday Achance of showers.

Mostlysunny, with a high near 91.AN INTENSE CHASE FOR A L