Coaching back home during a pandemic

After coaching around the state, Dustin Wright is back home in Dodge Center.

"*t news three sp gilleland joins us now with a story about a coach building his program pandemic or not.xx it's been a weird last couple of months for everybody and the sporting world was not spared.

Triton girl's basketball is embarking on a new era ?

"* as former cobr dustin wright takes over as head coach.

He's been a head coach before ?

"* but he's had to start from scratch during a pandemic.xx after years away from home, coaching throughout the state, dustin wright is back at his alma mater in triton ?

"* a couldn't be more excited.

"it's just been really nice to back in the community and start building those relationships with the kids, the parents and other staff at the school."

The new girl's basketball coach, wright takes over for melissa young, who guided the cobras to double digit wins in back?

"* ba seasons.

This year provides a set of new challenges that coach wright hasn't encountered before..

Building a program, getting to know the team and practicing through a global pandemic.

"obviously with covid there's a lot of different precautions we have to follow just from the hand sanitizer to checking to see if they have any of the symptoms every time they come into the gym."

Wright and his team are doubling down on precautions ?

"* so practic looks a little different.

"limited group sizes, sanitizing the basketballs.

We have the girls broken up into two different sessions and we've limited, so there's a cutoff of certain amount of kids that can be in the gym at one time."

While the coronavirus is changing the way the team plays basketball ?

"* it's not changing how grateful dustin wright is to be back home.

