Kanye West Files Petitions In Illinois For Presidential Run
Meanwhile, there were new questions Monday about West's readiness for a presidential run.
He tweeted a flurry of bizarre statements Monday night
Juice WRLD's Billboard Hot 100 Milestone, Nicki Minaj's Pregnancy Announcement & More Music News | Billboard NewsNicki Minaj revealed that she is pregnant on social media, Juice WRLD dominates the Billboard charts and Kanye West's comments caught everyone's attention this Monday (July 20).
Kim Kardashian West 'upset' by Kanye West speaking about abortionKim Kardashian West is reportedly "upset" at her husband Kanye West's decision to speak about their experience with abortion.
Kanye West Tanks Gap's StockNew York (CNN Business) Kanye West's threat to walk away from his fashion company's fledgling partnership with the Gap has sent shares sharply lower. Videos taken at the event show the rapper..